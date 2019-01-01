IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-1.530
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IGM Biosciences using advanced sorting and filters.
IGM Biosciences Questions & Answers
When is IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) reporting earnings?
IGM Biosciences (IGMS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.41, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were IGM Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:IGMS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.