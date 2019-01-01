IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) was reported by Baird on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $31.00 expecting IGMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.22% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) was provided by Baird, and IGM Biosciences maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IGM Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IGM Biosciences was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IGM Biosciences (IGMS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $46.00 to $31.00. The current price IGM Biosciences (IGMS) is trading at is $16.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.