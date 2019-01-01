QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd is communications group in Israel. The company's principal subsidiary is B Communications, through which it owns the controlling interest in Bezeq which is a telecommunications service provider. Bezeq mainly provides communications services in Israel offering a broad range of telecommunications operations and services, including domestic fixed-line, cellular and international communication services, Internet services, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, customer call centers, maintenance and development of communications infrastructures. It also provides communications services to other communications providers and the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises.

Internet Gold-Golden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Internet Gold-Golden (IGLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Internet Gold-Golden (OTCEM: IGLDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Internet Gold-Golden's (IGLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Internet Gold-Golden.

Q

What is the target price for Internet Gold-Golden (IGLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Internet Gold-Golden

Q

Current Stock Price for Internet Gold-Golden (IGLDF)?

A

The stock price for Internet Gold-Golden (OTCEM: IGLDF) is $4 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 20:19:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Internet Gold-Golden (IGLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Internet Gold-Golden.

Q

When is Internet Gold-Golden (OTCEM:IGLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Internet Gold-Golden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Internet Gold-Golden (IGLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Internet Gold-Golden.

Q

What sector and industry does Internet Gold-Golden (IGLDF) operate in?

A

Internet Gold-Golden is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.