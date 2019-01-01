Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd is communications group in Israel. The company's principal subsidiary is B Communications, through which it owns the controlling interest in Bezeq which is a telecommunications service provider. Bezeq mainly provides communications services in Israel offering a broad range of telecommunications operations and services, including domestic fixed-line, cellular and international communication services, Internet services, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, customer call centers, maintenance and development of communications infrastructures. It also provides communications services to other communications providers and the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises.