Western Asset Invstm Grd
(NYSE:IGI)
17.47
-0.35[-1.96%]
At close: Jun 6
18.32
0.8500[4.87%]
After Hours: 4:08PM EDT
Day High/Low17.28 - 17.87
52 Week High/Low16.92 - 23.77
Open / Close17.77 / 17.54
Float / Outstanding- / 10.8M
Vol / Avg.33.6K / 36.4K
Mkt Cap189.5M
P/E99
50d Avg. Price17.76
Div / Yield0.8/4.48%
Payout Ratio443.33
EPS-
Total Float-

Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Western Asset Invstm Grd reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Western Asset Invstm Grd using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Western Asset Invstm Grd Questions & Answers

Q
When is Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Western Asset Invstm Grd

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI)?
A

There are no earnings for Western Asset Invstm Grd

Q
What were Western Asset Invstm Grd’s (NYSE:IGI) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Western Asset Invstm Grd

