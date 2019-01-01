QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Infrax Systems Inc is a blockchain company that invests in crypto assets, provides blockchain technology consulting, and ICO consulting services.

Infrax Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infrax Systems (IFXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infrax Systems (OTCPK: IFXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Infrax Systems's (IFXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Infrax Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Infrax Systems (IFXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Infrax Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Infrax Systems (IFXY)?

A

The stock price for Infrax Systems (OTCPK: IFXY) is $0.0032 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infrax Systems (IFXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infrax Systems.

Q

When is Infrax Systems (OTCPK:IFXY) reporting earnings?

A

Infrax Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Infrax Systems (IFXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infrax Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Infrax Systems (IFXY) operate in?

A

Infrax Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.