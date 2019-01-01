|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Infrax Systems (OTCPK: IFXY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Infrax Systems.
There is no analysis for Infrax Systems
The stock price for Infrax Systems (OTCPK: IFXY) is $0.0032 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Infrax Systems.
Infrax Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Infrax Systems.
Infrax Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.