QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
299.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
International Frontier Resources Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas reserves. It acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, the Central Mackenzie Valley (CMV), Northwest Territories, Canada, South East Alberta, Canada, and in north-west Montana in the United States. It operates in Canada and Mexico geographical segments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intl Frontier Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Frontier Resources (IFRTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Frontier Resources (OTCPK: IFRTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intl Frontier Resources's (IFRTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Frontier Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Frontier Resources (IFRTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intl Frontier Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Frontier Resources (IFRTF)?

A

The stock price for Intl Frontier Resources (OTCPK: IFRTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Frontier Resources (IFRTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Frontier Resources.

Q

When is Intl Frontier Resources (OTCPK:IFRTF) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Frontier Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intl Frontier Resources (IFRTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Frontier Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Frontier Resources (IFRTF) operate in?

A

Intl Frontier Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.