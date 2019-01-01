ñol

India Fund
(NYSE:IFN)
17.36
-0.05[-0.29%]
At close: Jun 6
17.50
0.1400[0.81%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low17.34 - 17.52
52 Week High/Low16.45 - 23.78
Open / Close17.47 / 17.36
Float / Outstanding27.3M / 27.3M
Vol / Avg.28.8K / 112.6K
Mkt Cap474.2M
P/E4.72
50d Avg. Price18.23
Div / Yield2.12/12.18%
Payout Ratio65.31
EPS-
Total Float27.3M

India Fund (NYSE:IFN), Dividends

India Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash India Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

12.6%

Annual Dividend

$2.12

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

India Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next India Fund (IFN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for India Fund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.53 on June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own India Fund (IFN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for India Fund ($IFN) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of India Fund (IFN) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next India Fund (IFN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for India Fund (IFN) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.53

Q
What is the dividend yield for India Fund (NYSE:IFN)?
A

India Fund has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for India Fund (IFN) was $0.53 and was paid out next on June 30, 2022.

