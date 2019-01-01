|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IFIS Japan (OTCGM: IFISF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IFIS Japan.
There is no analysis for IFIS Japan
The stock price for IFIS Japan (OTCGM: IFISF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IFIS Japan.
IFIS Japan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IFIS Japan.
IFIS Japan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.