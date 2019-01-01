QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.72 - 6.31
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
11.99
Shares
9.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
IFIS Japan Ltd is a financial information services company. The principal business activities of the company include distribution of research reports in electronic media, supplying of financial data and consensus data, and production and printing of financial documents. Its services cover investment information, investor relations, and documentation for securities firms and investment trusts. It also provides IFIS consensus to newspapers, magazines, and Internet portals. The company primarily serves the listed companies, securities firms, and institutional investors.

IFIS Japan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IFIS Japan (IFISF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IFIS Japan (OTCGM: IFISF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IFIS Japan's (IFISF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IFIS Japan.

Q

What is the target price for IFIS Japan (IFISF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IFIS Japan

Q

Current Stock Price for IFIS Japan (IFISF)?

A

The stock price for IFIS Japan (OTCGM: IFISF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IFIS Japan (IFISF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IFIS Japan.

Q

When is IFIS Japan (OTCGM:IFISF) reporting earnings?

A

IFIS Japan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IFIS Japan (IFISF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IFIS Japan.

Q

What sector and industry does IFIS Japan (IFISF) operate in?

A

IFIS Japan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.