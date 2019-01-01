QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
7.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
103.8M
Outstanding
Independence Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. Its holdings range from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. Its BC properties include 3Ts Project; Merit Property; Nicoamen Property; Anita Property; and Yukon properties include Boulevard Project; Moosehorn Project.

Independence Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Independence Gold (IEGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Independence Gold (OTCQB: IEGCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Independence Gold's (IEGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Independence Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Independence Gold (IEGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Independence Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Independence Gold (IEGCF)?

A

The stock price for Independence Gold (OTCQB: IEGCF) is $0.06969 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Independence Gold (IEGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Independence Gold.

Q

When is Independence Gold (OTCQB:IEGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Independence Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Independence Gold (IEGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Independence Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Independence Gold (IEGCF) operate in?

A

Independence Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.