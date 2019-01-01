QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
0.54/4.23%
52 Wk
11.9 - 14.21
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
14.65
Open
-
P/E
3.59
EPS
96.24
Shares
594.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. engages in a variety of activities globally that include petroleum products, oil exploration and production, coal, and other businesses. Revenue is primarily generated through a petroleum products segment that includes processing of oil and marketing and distribution of oil and lubricants. Oil products are sold through a network of service stations, in Asian markets. Idemitsu's lubricants find a use in marine engines and other industrial applications. Through a group of subsidiaries, the company also conducts business in electronics production, liquefied petroleum gas sales, credit card services, and agricultural chemical sales.

Idemitsu Kosan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Idemitsu Kosan (IDKOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Idemitsu Kosan (OTCPK: IDKOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Idemitsu Kosan's (IDKOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Idemitsu Kosan.

Q

What is the target price for Idemitsu Kosan (IDKOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Idemitsu Kosan

Q

Current Stock Price for Idemitsu Kosan (IDKOY)?

A

The stock price for Idemitsu Kosan (OTCPK: IDKOY) is $12.705 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 17:36:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Idemitsu Kosan (IDKOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 22, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Idemitsu Kosan (OTCPK:IDKOY) reporting earnings?

A

Idemitsu Kosan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Idemitsu Kosan (IDKOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Idemitsu Kosan.

Q

What sector and industry does Idemitsu Kosan (IDKOY) operate in?

A

Idemitsu Kosan is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.