Range
0.58 - 0.61
Vol / Avg.
17.9K/31.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.44 - 1.3
Mkt Cap
28.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.61
P/E
1.95
EPS
0.26
Shares
49M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ThreeD Capital Inc is a Canada-based venture capital firm. Principally, the company's operations relate to investing. It is focused on investments in companies in the junior resources, technology, and biotechnology markets.

ThreeD Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ThreeD Capital (IDKFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ThreeD Capital (OTCQX: IDKFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ThreeD Capital's (IDKFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ThreeD Capital.

Q

What is the target price for ThreeD Capital (IDKFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ThreeD Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for ThreeD Capital (IDKFF)?

A

The stock price for ThreeD Capital (OTCQX: IDKFF) is $0.58 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:11:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ThreeD Capital (IDKFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ThreeD Capital.

Q

When is ThreeD Capital (OTCQX:IDKFF) reporting earnings?

A

ThreeD Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ThreeD Capital (IDKFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ThreeD Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does ThreeD Capital (IDKFF) operate in?

A

ThreeD Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.