Indigo Books & Music Inc is a Canada-based book, gift, and toy retailer. It operates a chain of retail bookstores across all Canada, including approximately 89 superstores under Indigo and Chapters banners names as well as over 100 small format stores under the banners Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks, and The Book company. Its digital platforms sell expanded selection of books, gifts, toys, and paper products. It also has interest in Calendar Club of Canada, which operates seasonal kiosks and year-round stores in shopping malls across Canada. The company generates its revenue from Superstores, Small format stores, Online, and Others.