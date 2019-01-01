QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.69 - 4
Mkt Cap
83.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.62
Shares
27.3M
Outstanding
Indigo Books & Music Inc is a Canada-based book, gift, and toy retailer. It operates a chain of retail bookstores across all Canada, including approximately 89 superstores under Indigo and Chapters banners names as well as over 100 small format stores under the banners Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks, and The Book company. Its digital platforms sell expanded selection of books, gifts, toys, and paper products. It also has interest in Calendar Club of Canada, which operates seasonal kiosks and year-round stores in shopping malls across Canada. The company generates its revenue from Superstores, Small format stores, Online, and Others.


Indigo Books & Music Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indigo Books & Music (IDGBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indigo Books & Music (OTCPK: IDGBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Indigo Books & Music's (IDGBF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Indigo Books & Music (IDGBF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Indigo Books & Music (IDGBF)?

A

The stock price for Indigo Books & Music (OTCPK: IDGBF) is $3.0561 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:20:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indigo Books & Music (IDGBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indigo Books & Music.

Q

When is Indigo Books & Music (OTCPK:IDGBF) reporting earnings?

A

Indigo Books & Music does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indigo Books & Music (IDGBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indigo Books & Music.

Q

What sector and industry does Indigo Books & Music (IDGBF) operate in?

A

Indigo Books & Music is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.