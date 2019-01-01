QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Peak Bancorp Inc formerly Idaho First Bank provides banking services. Its services include personal checking. personal savings, consumer lending, commercial lending, business credit card, and among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Peak Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peak Bancorp (IDFB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peak Bancorp (OTCPK: IDFB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peak Bancorp's (IDFB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peak Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Peak Bancorp (IDFB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peak Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Peak Bancorp (IDFB)?

A

The stock price for Peak Bancorp (OTCPK: IDFB) is $11.36 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peak Bancorp (IDFB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peak Bancorp.

Q

When is Peak Bancorp (OTCPK:IDFB) reporting earnings?

A

Peak Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peak Bancorp (IDFB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peak Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Peak Bancorp (IDFB) operate in?

A

Peak Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.