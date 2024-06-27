Hacker Gang Known For Using Bitcoin, Ethereum For Ransom Brings Indonesia To A Grinding Halt: Report

Loading... Loading...

In a major security breach, Indonesia has been hit by its worst cyberattack in recent years. The attack, which affected more than 40 government entities, was purportedly carried out by the notorious ransomware gang, LockBit.

What Happened: The attack led to disruptions in immigration services and affected operations at Indonesia’s major airports for several days, according to a Reuters report Wednesday. As many as 44 government agencies, including key ministries, fell victim to the cyber invasion.

Five agencies, including immigration services and the coordinating ministry of investment, have had their data restored, and efforts are underway to restore data at 39 other agencies, a government official informed.

See Also: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Fires Up To 6,018%, ‘Price Rebound’ May Be Next Thanks To This Indicator

At a joint press conference with the ministry, state-owned telecommunications giant Telkom Group assured Indonesians that their data was secure.

The communications ministry revealed earlier this week that the attacker had used LockBit 3.0 malicious software and demanded an $8 million ransom, which the government refused.

Why It Matters: LockBit, responsible for 28% of known ransomware attacks, operates as a “ransomware-as-a-service” business model, selling its malicious software to affiliates.

Ransomware attacks prevent victims from accessing their computers and networks unless they pay a cost, usually in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

In a joint operation earlier this year involving the U.S. and UK law enforcement agencies, two Russian nationals were indicted for their role in deploying the malware, and a total of 10 cryptocurrency addresses controlled by the two were blacklisted. Out of the 10, 9 belonged to Bitcoin, and one to Ethereum.

Read Next: Congressman Matt Gaetz Introduces Bill To Allow Federal Tax Payments In Bitcoin

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.