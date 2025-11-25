Keysight Technologies sign
November 25, 2025 5:50 AM 3 min read

Why Keysight Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report after Monday’s closing bell, beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Keysight reported quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.83. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.42 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.38 billion

Keysight shares surged 14.8% to $204.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Icon Energy Corp (NASDAQ:ICON) surged 33.4% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Monday.
  • WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:WSHP) surged 23.1% to $160.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Monday.
  • Inno Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INHD) gained 23% to $0.59 in pre-market trading. INNO Digital recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Megabyte Solutions to jointly develop applications of Web3 technology.
  • Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (NASDAQ:IVP) rose 21.8% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after surging over 33% on Monday.
  • China Pharma Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPHI) gained 21.1% to $1.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AEHL) rose 17.5% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 109% on Monday.
  • Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) rose 13.6% to $63.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
  • Jiayin Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) gained 10.8% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after reporting third quarter 2025 unaudited financial results.
  • Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) gained 10.3% to $17.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) tumbled 15.8% to $0.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Monday.
  • Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:AURE) declined 11.2% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Monday.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) fell 11.1% to $0.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 45% on Monday. The company announced PK and PD data from Cohort 7 in its ongoing first-in-human trial evaluating PAS-004 in patients with MAPK pathway-driven advanced solid tumors with a documented RAS, NF1 or RAF mutation, or in patients who have failed prior BRAF/MEK inhibition.
  • Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) fell 11.7% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
  • Capstone Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CAPS) dipped 10.2% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.
  • Visionary Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GV) shares dipped 10.1% to $1.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Foxx Development Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FOXX) dipped 9.1% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after surging 30% on Monday.
  • Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) fell 7.2% to $65.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported mixed financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.
  • Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) fell 6.7% to $21.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
  • Nanobiotix SA – ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) fell 6.2% to $20.64 in pre-market trading after the company issued third quarter 2025 operational and financial update along with 2026 clinical outlook.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AEHL Logo
AEHLAntelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd
$2.9717.4%
Overview
AURE Logo
AUREAurelion Inc
$0.4800-7.87%
CAPS Logo
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$0.7277-10.2%
CPHI Logo
CPHIChina Pharma Holding Inc
$1.9019.5%
FLNC Logo
FLNCFluence Energy Inc
$17.4210.3%
FOXX Logo
FOXXFoxx Development Holdings Inc
$4.19-9.11%
GV Logo
GVVisionary Holdings Inc
$1.16-10.1%
ICON Logo
ICONIcon Energy Corp
$1.2443.3%
INHD Logo
INHDInno Holdings Inc
$0.589122.4%
IVP Logo
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$0.197622.3%
JAGX Logo
JAGXJaguar Health Inc
$1.12-11.8%
JFIN Logo
JFINJiayin Group Inc
$8.4917.6%
KEYS Logo
KEYSKeysight Technologies Inc
$204.0014.8%
KTTA Logo
KTTAPasithea Therapeutics Corp
$0.3842-9.56%
NBTX Logo
NBTXNanobiotix SA
$20.64-6.18%
RCUS Logo
RCUSArcus Biosciences Inc
$21.63-6.69%
SMTC Logo
SMTCSemtech Corp
$65.00-7.16%
SYM Logo
SYMSymbotic Inc
$62.8013.2%
WSHP Logo
WSHPWeShop Holdings Ltd
$171.5018.3%
YGMZ Logo
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.8917-15.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved