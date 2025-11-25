Why Keysight Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report after Monday’s closing bell, beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Keysight reported quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.83. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.42 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.38 billion

Keysight shares surged 14.8% to $204.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Icon Energy Corp (NASDAQ:ICON) surged 33.4% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Monday.

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:WSHP) surged 23.1% to $160.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Monday.

Inno Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INHD) gained 23% to $0.59 in pre-market trading. INNO Digital recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Megabyte Solutions to jointly develop applications of Web3 technology.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (NASDAQ:IVP) rose 21.8% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after surging over 33% on Monday.

China Pharma Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPHI) gained 21.1% to $1.90 in pre-market trading.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AEHL) rose 17.5% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 109% on Monday.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) rose 13.6% to $63.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Jiayin Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) gained 10.8% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after reporting third quarter 2025 unaudited financial results.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) gained 10.3% to $17.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) tumbled 15.8% to $0.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Monday.

Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:AURE) declined 11.2% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Monday.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) fell 11.1% to $0.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 45% on Monday. The company announced PK and PD data from Cohort 7 in its ongoing first-in-human trial evaluating PAS-004 in patients with MAPK pathway-driven advanced solid tumors with a documented RAS, NF1 or RAF mutation, or in patients who have failed prior BRAF/MEK inhibition.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) fell 11.7% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

Capstone Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CAPS) dipped 10.2% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.

Visionary Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GV) shares dipped 10.1% to $1.16 in pre-market trading.

Foxx Development Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FOXX) dipped 9.1% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after surging 30% on Monday.

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) fell 7.2% to $65.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported mixed financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) fell 6.7% to $21.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

Nanobiotix SA – ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) fell 6.2% to $20.64 in pre-market trading after the company issued third quarter 2025 operational and financial update along with 2026 clinical outlook.

