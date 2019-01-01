QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.35 - 0.39
Vol / Avg.
136.8K/71.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 1
Mkt Cap
31.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.39
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
89.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Iconic Brands Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, and distribution of celebrity-branded alcoholic beverages. Iconic markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. It offers Bellissima Prosecco and BiVi Vodka. Also, the company has developed the Hooters Spirits line of premium spirits. The firm's brand portfolio consists of Christie Brinkley, Chazz, Treviso and among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Iconic Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iconic Brands (ICNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iconic Brands (OTCQB: ICNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iconic Brands's (ICNB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iconic Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Iconic Brands (ICNB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iconic Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Iconic Brands (ICNB)?

A

The stock price for Iconic Brands (OTCQB: ICNB) is $0.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iconic Brands (ICNB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iconic Brands.

Q

When is Iconic Brands (OTCQB:ICNB) reporting earnings?

A

Iconic Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iconic Brands (ICNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iconic Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Iconic Brands (ICNB) operate in?

A

Iconic Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.