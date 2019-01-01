Iconic Brands Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, and distribution of celebrity-branded alcoholic beverages. Iconic markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. It offers Bellissima Prosecco and BiVi Vodka. Also, the company has developed the Hooters Spirits line of premium spirits. The firm's brand portfolio consists of Christie Brinkley, Chazz, Treviso and among others.