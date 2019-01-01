ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
GreenFirst Forest Prods
(OTCPK:ICLTF)
1.4239
-0.0261[-1.80%]
At close: Jun 6
1.4994
0.0755[5.30%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.41 - 1.47
52 Week High/Low1.21 - 6.25
Open / Close1.41 / 1.42
Float / Outstanding145.6M / 177.6M
Vol / Avg.36.7K / 81K
Mkt Cap252.8M
P/E20.22
50d Avg. Price1.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.19
Total Float-

GreenFirst Forest Prods (OTC:ICLTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

GreenFirst Forest Prods reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$172.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of GreenFirst Forest Prods using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

GreenFirst Forest Prods Questions & Answers

Q
When is GreenFirst Forest Prods (OTCPK:ICLTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for GreenFirst Forest Prods

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GreenFirst Forest Prods (OTCPK:ICLTF)?
A

There are no earnings for GreenFirst Forest Prods

Q
What were GreenFirst Forest Prods’s (OTCPK:ICLTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for GreenFirst Forest Prods

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.