Range
1.64 - 1.69
Vol / Avg.
36.1K/52.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.21 - 9.15
Mkt Cap
291.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.69
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
177.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 1:52PM
GreenFirst Forest Products Inc is focused on investments in the global forest products industry. The company focused on environmentally sustainable forest management and lumber production. It serves residential and commercial construction markets as well as the industrial market.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GreenFirst Forest Prods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GreenFirst Forest Prods (ICLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GreenFirst Forest Prods (OTCPK: ICLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GreenFirst Forest Prods's (ICLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GreenFirst Forest Prods.

Q

What is the target price for GreenFirst Forest Prods (ICLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GreenFirst Forest Prods

Q

Current Stock Price for GreenFirst Forest Prods (ICLTF)?

A

The stock price for GreenFirst Forest Prods (OTCPK: ICLTF) is $1.64 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:55:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GreenFirst Forest Prods (ICLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GreenFirst Forest Prods.

Q

When is GreenFirst Forest Prods (OTCPK:ICLTF) reporting earnings?

A

GreenFirst Forest Prods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GreenFirst Forest Prods (ICLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GreenFirst Forest Prods.

Q

What sector and industry does GreenFirst Forest Prods (ICLTF) operate in?

A

GreenFirst Forest Prods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.