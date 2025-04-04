Dow Tumbles 1,100 Points; US Economy Adds 228,000 Jobs In March

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index dipping more than 1,100 points on Friday. China unveiled a retaliatory 34% tariff on U.S. goods—mirroring the rate announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday—deepening fears of a full-blown trade war.
The Dow traded down 2.82% to 39,401.43 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 15,955.66. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 3.20% to 5,223.96.
Check This Out: Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In April
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer staples shares fell by just 0.5% on Friday.
In trading on Friday, energy shares tumbled by 5.2%.
Top Headline
In March, nonfarm payrolls surged by 228,000, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The outcome is well above the three-month average of 195,000 and topped economists’ forecasts of 135,000. February's employment growth was downwardly revised to 117,000.
Equities Trading UP
- Impact BioMedical Inc. IBO shares shot up 84% to $0.8522.
- Shares of iCoreConnect Inc. ICCTgot a boost, surging 79% to $7.59.
- USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR shares were also up, gaining 51% to $9.77.
Equities Trading DOWN
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC shares dropped 44% to $0.4781 lower following its $8 million stock offering.
- Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. PTIX were down 28% to $0.3027.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM was down, falling 39% to $0.0723.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 7.8% to $61.72 while gold traded down 1% at $3,090.30.
Silver traded down 4.1% to $30.665 on Friday, while copper fell 6.9% to $4.4950.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 4.2%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 4.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 3.8%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 5.1%, while London's FTSE 100 dipped 3.8%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dipping 2.75% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.22%.
Economics
- In March, nonfarm payrolls surged by 228,000, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The outcome is well above the three-month average of 195,000 and topped economists’ forecasts of 135,000. February's employment growth was downwardly revised to 117,000.
- The unemployment rate unexpectedly inched higher from 4.1% to 4.2%, defying expectations for no change.
- Average hourly earnings increased 0.3% from February’s pace, as predicted, and rose 3.8% year-over-year, marginally lower than the 3.9% predicted.
Now Read This:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.