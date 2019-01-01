ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
i-CABLE Comms
(OTCPK:ICABY)
0.0695
00
At close: May 12
0.25
0.1805[259.71%]
After Hours: 9:05AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 0.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 356.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap24.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.19
Total Float-

i-CABLE Comms (OTC:ICABY), Dividends

i-CABLE Comms issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash i-CABLE Comms generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 14, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

i-CABLE Comms Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next i-CABLE Comms (ICABY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for i-CABLE Comms. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on June 9, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own i-CABLE Comms (ICABY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for i-CABLE Comms (ICABY). The last dividend payout was on June 9, 2008 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next i-CABLE Comms (ICABY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for i-CABLE Comms (ICABY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on June 9, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for i-CABLE Comms (OTCPK:ICABY)?
A

i-CABLE Comms has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for i-CABLE Comms (ICABY) was $0.11 and was paid out next on June 9, 2008.

Browse dividends on all stocks.