i-CABLE Comms (OTC:ICABY), Dividends

i-CABLE Comms issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash i-CABLE Comms generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for i-CABLE Comms. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on June 9, 2008.
There are no upcoming dividends for i-CABLE Comms (ICABY). The last dividend payout was on June 9, 2008 and was $0.11
There are no upcoming dividends for i-CABLE Comms (ICABY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on June 9, 2008
i-CABLE Comms has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for i-CABLE Comms (ICABY) was $0.11 and was paid out next on June 9, 2008.
Browse dividends on all stocks.