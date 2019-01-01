QQQ
IBW Financial Corp is the holding company for Industrial Bank, National Association. The bank provides various commercial and consumer lending services as well as deposit services.

IBW Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IBW Financial (IBWC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IBW Financial (OTCEM: IBWC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IBW Financial's (IBWC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IBW Financial.

Q

What is the target price for IBW Financial (IBWC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IBW Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for IBW Financial (IBWC)?

A

The stock price for IBW Financial (OTCEM: IBWC) is $22.25 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:59:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IBW Financial (IBWC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 3, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is IBW Financial (OTCEM:IBWC) reporting earnings?

A

IBW Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IBW Financial (IBWC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IBW Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does IBW Financial (IBWC) operate in?

A

IBW Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.