QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Iberdrola
(OTCPK:IBDRY)
47.04
0.48[1.03%]
At close: Jun 6
46.9547
-0.0853[-0.18%]
After Hours: 9:07AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low46.51 - 47.04
52 Week High/Low38.88 - 53.42
Open / Close46.64 / 47.04
Float / Outstanding- / 1.6B
Vol / Avg.748.4K / 178.9K
Mkt Cap73.6B
P/E18.62
50d Avg. Price45.68
Div / Yield1.97/4.22%
Payout Ratio72.35
EPS0.63
Total Float-

Iberdrola (OTC:IBDRY), Dividends

Iberdrola issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Iberdrola generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jan 2, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Iberdrola Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Iberdrola (IBDRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iberdrola. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.58 on January 31, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Iberdrola (IBDRY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iberdrola (IBDRY). The last dividend payout was on January 31, 2013 and was $0.58

Q
How much per share is the next Iberdrola (IBDRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iberdrola (IBDRY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.58 on January 31, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY)?
A

Iberdrola has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Iberdrola (IBDRY) was $0.58 and was paid out next on January 31, 2013.

