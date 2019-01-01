ñol

Industrias Bachoco SAB
(NYSE:IBA)
47.20
-0.05[-0.11%]
Last update: 1:08PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low47.2 - 48.11
52 Week High/Low36.98 - 47.8
Open / Close47.48 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 50M
Vol / Avg.6.4K / 16.2K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E9.08
50d Avg. Price45.75
Div / Yield1.35/2.85%
Payout Ratio16.58
EPS43.2
Total Float-

Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA), Dividends

Industrias Bachoco SAB issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Industrias Bachoco SAB generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.05%

Annual Dividend

$0.928

Last Dividend

May 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Industrias Bachoco SAB Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrias Bachoco SAB.

Q
What date did I need to own Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrias Bachoco SAB.

Q
How much per share is the next Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) will be on May 16, 2022 and will be $0.46

Q
What is the dividend yield for Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrias Bachoco SAB.

