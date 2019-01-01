QQQ
Range
40 - 40.88
Vol / Avg.
6.5K/8.7K
Div / Yield
0.85/2.13%
52 Wk
38.3 - 47.8
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
16.74
Open
40.77
P/E
8.02
EPS
12.96
Shares
50M
Outstanding
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV produces, processes, markets, and sells poultry (chicken and eggs) in both Mexico and the United States. Additionally, it sells feed, swine, beef, turkey, and other products on a smaller scale. The company's poultry business begins with purchasing infant birds and raising the birds to maturity. Eggs are produced and worked into the production process. Industrias Bachoco operates its own feed mills to produce balanced feed for internal use, and to sell to third parties. Several production facilities and distribution centers are located throughout Mexico and the United States to minimize transportation costs, and the company sells through wholesalers, supermarkets, retail, and other niche marketing channels.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.630 0.0600
REV963.000M1.036B73.000M

Industrias Bachoco SAB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Industrias Bachoco SAB's (IBA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) was reported by JP Morgan on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting IBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA)?

A

The stock price for Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) is $40.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:35:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 12, 2021.

Q

When is Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) reporting earnings?

A

Industrias Bachoco SAB’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Industrias Bachoco SAB.

Q

What sector and industry does Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) operate in?

A

Industrias Bachoco SAB is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.