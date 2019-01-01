|Q1 2022
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|0.570
|0.630
|0.0600
|963.000M
|1.036B
|73.000M
You can purchase shares of Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Industrias Bachoco SAB’s space includes: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE).
The latest price target for Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) was reported by JP Morgan on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting IBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) is $40.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:35:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 12, 2021.
Industrias Bachoco SAB’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Industrias Bachoco SAB.
Industrias Bachoco SAB is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.