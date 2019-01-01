QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.5K
Div / Yield
0.15/4.20%
52 Wk
2.88 - 4.11
Mkt Cap
8.7B
Payout Ratio
234.81
Open
-
P/E
57.03
EPS
0
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Insurance Australia Group is the largest domestic general insurer by gross written premium operating in Australia and New Zealand. The key general insurance markets in which IAG operates are home and contents, motor vehicle and compulsory third-party, and short-tail commercial. IAG sells insurance under several brands, including NRMA, CGU, SGIO, SGIC, WFI, and Swann in Australia, and NZI, State, AMI, and Lumley in New Zealand.

Insurance Australia Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Insurance Australia Group (IAUGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insurance Australia Group (OTCPK: IAUGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insurance Australia Group's (IAUGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Insurance Australia Group.

Q

What is the target price for Insurance Australia Group (IAUGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Insurance Australia Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Insurance Australia Group (IAUGF)?

A

The stock price for Insurance Australia Group (OTCPK: IAUGF) is $3.51 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:40:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Insurance Australia Group (IAUGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Insurance Australia Group.

Q

When is Insurance Australia Group (OTCPK:IAUGF) reporting earnings?

A

Insurance Australia Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Insurance Australia Group (IAUGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insurance Australia Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Insurance Australia Group (IAUGF) operate in?

A

Insurance Australia Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.