QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
155.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
308.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AIC Mines Ltd is engaged in an exploration of gold and copper deposits. It holds an interest in the Marymia Project and Lamil Project. The company operates in one geographical area being Australia and one industry, being Exploration.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AIC Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AIC Mines (IAUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AIC Mines (OTCPK: IAUFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AIC Mines's (IAUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AIC Mines.

Q

What is the target price for AIC Mines (IAUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AIC Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for AIC Mines (IAUFF)?

A

The stock price for AIC Mines (OTCPK: IAUFF) is $0.50375 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:44:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AIC Mines (IAUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AIC Mines.

Q

When is AIC Mines (OTCPK:IAUFF) reporting earnings?

A

AIC Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AIC Mines (IAUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AIC Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does AIC Mines (IAUFF) operate in?

A

AIC Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.