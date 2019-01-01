QQQ
Range
9.81 - 9.82
Vol / Avg.
62.9K/186.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.68 - 12.16
Mkt Cap
644.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.81
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
65.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 10:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 1:14PM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 12:59PM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 11:32AM
Benzinga - Apr 5, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 12:28PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 7:43AM
Horizon Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Horizon Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horizon Acquisition (HZON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horizon Acquisition (NYSE: HZON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Horizon Acquisition's (HZON) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Horizon Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Horizon Acquisition (HZON) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Horizon Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Horizon Acquisition (HZON)?

A

The stock price for Horizon Acquisition (NYSE: HZON) is $9.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horizon Acquisition (HZON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Horizon Acquisition.

Q

When is Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZON) reporting earnings?

A

Horizon Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Horizon Acquisition (HZON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horizon Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Horizon Acquisition (HZON) operate in?

A

Horizon Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.