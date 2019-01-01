QQQ
Healthy Extracts Inc through its subsidiaries, is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, manufacturing, sales, and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products that provide natural brain solutions. The company also provides superfruit supplements to support overall cholesterol and cardiovascular health. Its products are distributed in the United States and Mexico. The company's operating segment includes Health Supplements; CBD and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Health Supplements segment.

Healthy Extracts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthy Extracts (HYEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthy Extracts (OTCQB: HYEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthy Extracts's (HYEX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Healthy Extracts.

Q

What is the target price for Healthy Extracts (HYEX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Healthy Extracts

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthy Extracts (HYEX)?

A

The stock price for Healthy Extracts (OTCQB: HYEX) is $0.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:09:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthy Extracts (HYEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthy Extracts.

Q

When is Healthy Extracts (OTCQB:HYEX) reporting earnings?

A

Healthy Extracts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Healthy Extracts (HYEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthy Extracts.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthy Extracts (HYEX) operate in?

A

Healthy Extracts is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.