Hydromer Inc is a polymer research and development company. The company is engaged in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. Its segment includes Industrial and Medical. The company generates maximum revenue from services. It serves the medical device coatings, industrial coatings, coating substrates, hydromer hydrogels, and sanitizer solutions. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.