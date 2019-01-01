QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Hydromer Inc is a polymer research and development company. The company is engaged in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. Its segment includes Industrial and Medical. The company generates maximum revenue from services. It serves the medical device coatings, industrial coatings, coating substrates, hydromer hydrogels, and sanitizer solutions. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Hydromer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hydromer (HYDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hydromer (OTCPK: HYDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hydromer's (HYDI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hydromer.

Q

What is the target price for Hydromer (HYDI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hydromer

Q

Current Stock Price for Hydromer (HYDI)?

A

The stock price for Hydromer (OTCPK: HYDI) is $0.41 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:44:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hydromer (HYDI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 8, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.

Q

When is Hydromer (OTCPK:HYDI) reporting earnings?

A

Hydromer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hydromer (HYDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hydromer.

Q

What sector and industry does Hydromer (HYDI) operate in?

A

Hydromer is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.