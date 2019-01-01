Hubb Ventures Inc is focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of IP Technology-based companies. Its business model is to build and commercialize applications services used by Companies for SME's Small and Medium Enterprises. The services offered by the company include CRM, VOIP Services, and Events systems among others. The company along with its subsidiaries is also engaged in the Implementation of Innovative Agricultural Models and products, manufacturing and marketing of Cannabidiol product, website development, digital marketing, advertising, custom software, and E-learning.