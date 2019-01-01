QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Hubb Ventures Inc is focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of IP Technology-based companies. Its business model is to build and commercialize applications services used by Companies for SME's Small and Medium Enterprises. The services offered by the company include CRM, VOIP Services, and Events systems among others. The company along with its subsidiaries is also engaged in the Implementation of Innovative Agricultural Models and products, manufacturing and marketing of Cannabidiol product, website development, digital marketing, advertising, custom software, and E-learning.

Hubb Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hubb Ventures (HUBV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hubb Ventures (OTCEM: HUBV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hubb Ventures's (HUBV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hubb Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Hubb Ventures (HUBV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hubb Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Hubb Ventures (HUBV)?

A

The stock price for Hubb Ventures (OTCEM: HUBV) is $1.1 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 13:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hubb Ventures (HUBV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hubb Ventures.

Q

When is Hubb Ventures (OTCEM:HUBV) reporting earnings?

A

Hubb Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hubb Ventures (HUBV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hubb Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Hubb Ventures (HUBV) operate in?

A

Hubb Ventures is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.