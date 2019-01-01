QQQ
Range
6.48 - 6.58
Vol / Avg.
45.3K/60.7K
Div / Yield
0.64/9.83%
52 Wk
5.82 - 7.04
Mkt Cap
71M
Payout Ratio
48.12
Open
6.58
P/E
4.89
EPS
0
Shares
10.9M
Outstanding
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide total return consisting of a high level of current income and gains and long-term capital appreciation. The fund seeks to invest a majority of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying securities of issuers located throughout the world. Its portfolio composition comprises the different sectors such as utilities, consumer staples, financials, healthcare, industrial, energy, materials, telecommunication services, and others.


John Hancock Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John Hancock (HTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Hancock (NYSE: HTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are John Hancock's (HTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for John Hancock.

Q

What is the target price for John Hancock (HTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for John Hancock

Q

Current Stock Price for John Hancock (HTY)?

A

The stock price for John Hancock (NYSE: HTY) is $6.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John Hancock (HTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) reporting earnings?

A

John Hancock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is John Hancock (HTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Hancock.

Q

What sector and industry does John Hancock (HTY) operate in?

A

John Hancock is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.