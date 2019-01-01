Hotel Property Investments
(OTC:HTPIF)
Hotel Property Inv Stock (OTC:HTPIF) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming Hotel Property Inv Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Hotel Property Inv. Hotel Property Inv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.186
No Data
Q

When does Hotel Property Inv (HTPIF) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hotel Property Inv.

Q

What date did I need to own Hotel Property Inv (HTPIF) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hotel Property Inv.

Q

How much per share is the next Hotel Property Inv (HTPIF) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hotel Property Inv.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Hotel Property Inv (OTC:HTPIF)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hotel Property Inv.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Hotel Property Inv (HTPIF) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Hotel Property Inv.

Q

Why is Hotel Property Inv (HTPIF) dividend considered low?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Hotel Property Inv.

Q

Is Hotel Property Inv (HTPIF) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the Hotel Property Inv (HTPIF) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

