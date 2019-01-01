Hotel Property Investments
(OTC:HTPIF)
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 2.639KMkt Cap0
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -

Hotel Property Inv Stock (OTC:HTPIF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hotel Property Inv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hotel Property Inv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

30.1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

56.93
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hotel Property Inv Stock (OTC:HTPIF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hotel Property Inv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hotel Property Inv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

30.1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

56.93
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hotel Property Inv Stock (OTC:HTPIF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hotel Property Inv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hotel Property Inv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

30.1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

56.93
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hotel Property Inv Stock (OTC:HTPIF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hotel Property Inv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hotel Property Inv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

30.1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

56.93
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hotel Property Inv Stock (OTC:HTPIF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hotel Property Inv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hotel Property Inv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

30.1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

56.93
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hotel Property Inv Stock (OTC:HTPIF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hotel Property Inv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hotel Property Inv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

30.1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

56.93
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hotel Property Inv Stock (OTC:HTPIF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hotel Property Inv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hotel Property Inv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

30.1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

56.93
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hotel Property Inv Stock (OTC:HTPIF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hotel Property Inv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hotel Property Inv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

30.1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

56.93
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hotel Property Inv Stock (OTC:HTPIF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hotel Property Inv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hotel Property Inv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

30.1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

56.93
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved