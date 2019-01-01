HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$2.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of HeartCore Enterprises using advanced sorting and filters.
HeartCore Enterprises Questions & Answers
When is HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) reporting earnings?
HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were HeartCore Enterprises’s (NASDAQ:HTCR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.