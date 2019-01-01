Hitachi Construction (OTC:HTCMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$246.7B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hitachi Construction using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Hitachi Construction Questions & Answers
When is Hitachi Construction (OTCPK:HTCMF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Hitachi Construction
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hitachi Construction (OTCPK:HTCMF)?
There are no earnings for Hitachi Construction
What were Hitachi Construction’s (OTCPK:HTCMF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Hitachi Construction
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.