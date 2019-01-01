HTC Corporation is a Taiwanese consumer electronics company. Its products include smartphones, tablets, cameras, wearable fitness devices, and virtual reality headsets. Its flagship HTC One M9 smartphone competes in the midrange market and is powered by Android. The UA HealthBox provides tools for athletes to get a better picture of their health, including sleep, activity, and nutrition. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in Taiwan, with the rest coming from countries in Asia, the Middle East, and other regions.