Hershey
(NYSE:HSY)
209.195
-0.035[-0.02%]
At close: Jun 3
209.18
-0.0150[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:49PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low207.29 - 209.94
52 Week High/Low167.8 - 231.6
Open / Close208.35 / 209.18
Float / Outstanding145.7M / 205.6M
Vol / Avg.722.9K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap43B
P/E26.89
50d Avg. Price219.36
Div / Yield3.6/1.72%
Payout Ratio45.08
EPS2.66
Total Float145.7M

Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Dividends

Hershey issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hershey generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.64%

Annual Dividend

$3.6

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hershey Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hershey (HSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hershey. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.90 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Hershey (HSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Hershey ($HSY) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Hershey (HSY) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Hershey (HSY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Hershey (HSY) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.90

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)?
A

Hershey has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hershey (HSY) was $0.90 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

