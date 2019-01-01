HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HealthStream
The latest price target for HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting HSTM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.87% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and HealthStream maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HealthStream, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HealthStream was filed on April 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HealthStream (HSTM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $24.00. The current price HealthStream (HSTM) is trading at is $20.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
