QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Husqvarna
(OTCPK:HSQVY)
18.98
0.04[0.21%]
At close: Jun 3
18.09
-0.8900[-4.69%]
After Hours: 8:01AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low18.78 - 19.13
52 Week High/Low16.27 - 32.57
Open / Close19.04 / 18.98
Float / Outstanding- / 285.2M
Vol / Avg.22.8K / 59.7K
Mkt Cap5.4B
P/E12.11
50d Avg. Price19.04
Div / Yield0.65/3.41%
Payout Ratio30.85
EPS5.74
Total Float-

Husqvarna (OTC:HSQVY), Dividends

Husqvarna issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Husqvarna generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.131

Last Dividend

Apr 23, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Husqvarna Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Husqvarna (HSQVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Husqvarna. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on May 12, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Husqvarna (HSQVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Husqvarna (HSQVY). The last dividend payout was on May 12, 2015 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next Husqvarna (HSQVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Husqvarna (HSQVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on May 12, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Husqvarna (OTCPK:HSQVY)?
A

Husqvarna has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Husqvarna (HSQVY) was $0.13 and was paid out next on May 12, 2015.

