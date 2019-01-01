Husqvarna AB makes outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company operates three business segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna segment generates most of the group's revenue. It manufactures and sells outdoor products such as chainsaws, trimmers, mowers, and park and garden care. The other segments offer garden watering and hand tools, as well as professional equipment and diamond tools for cutting and drilling in concrete, stone, and asphalt. Products are sold under the Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah, and Diamant Boart brands. The company's largest end markets are North America and Europe.