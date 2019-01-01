QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Horrison Resources Inc is engaged in planting, developing, researching, harvesting, cultivating, and growing plantations with a focus on Aquilaria species across the Asia regions.

Horrison Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horrison Resources (HRSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horrison Resources (OTCPK: HRSR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Horrison Resources's (HRSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Horrison Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Horrison Resources (HRSR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Horrison Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Horrison Resources (HRSR)?

A

The stock price for Horrison Resources (OTCPK: HRSR) is $0.0118 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 15:07:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horrison Resources (HRSR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Horrison Resources.

Q

When is Horrison Resources (OTCPK:HRSR) reporting earnings?

A

Horrison Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Horrison Resources (HRSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horrison Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Horrison Resources (HRSR) operate in?

A

Horrison Resources is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.