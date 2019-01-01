ñol

Huadian Power Intl Corp
(OTCPK:HPIFY)
9.36
00
At close: Apr 26
12.6726
3.3126[35.39%]
After Hours: 7:32AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8 - 11.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 329M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.36
Div / Yield1.16/12.35%
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.2
Total Float-

Huadian Power Intl Corp (OTC:HPIFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Huadian Power Intl Corp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$28.8B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Huadian Power Intl Corp using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Huadian Power Intl Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Huadian Power Intl Corp (OTCPK:HPIFY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Huadian Power Intl Corp

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Huadian Power Intl Corp (OTCPK:HPIFY)?
A

There are no earnings for Huadian Power Intl Corp

Q
What were Huadian Power Intl Corp’s (OTCPK:HPIFY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Huadian Power Intl Corp

