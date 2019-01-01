Huadian Power International Corp Ltd constructs and operates power plants for power generation, including large-scale coal or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects. Huadian is owned by the central government and governed by the Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council. The company's power-generating assets are mainly located across various provinces and municipalities around China and are built in the vicinity of electricity load centers and coal mining regions. Internationally, the company has a presence in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Russia, Canada, and some European countries.