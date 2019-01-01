Honat Bancorp (OTC:HONT), Dividends

Honat Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Honat Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Honat Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on February 28, 2013.
There are no upcoming dividends for Honat Bancorp (HONT). The last dividend payout was on February 28, 2013 and was $1.50
There are no upcoming dividends for Honat Bancorp (HONT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on February 28, 2013
Honat Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Honat Bancorp (HONT) was $1.50 and was paid out next on February 28, 2013.
Browse dividends on all stocks.