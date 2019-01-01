ñol

Honat Bancorp
(OTCPK:HONT)
127.01
00
At close: Jun 2
124.50
-2.5100[-1.98%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Honat Bancorp (OTC:HONT), Dividends

Honat Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Honat Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 15, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Honat Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Honat Bancorp (HONT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Honat Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on February 28, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Honat Bancorp (HONT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Honat Bancorp (HONT). The last dividend payout was on February 28, 2013 and was $1.50

Q
How much per share is the next Honat Bancorp (HONT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Honat Bancorp (HONT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on February 28, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Honat Bancorp (OTCPK:HONT)?
A

Honat Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Honat Bancorp (HONT) was $1.50 and was paid out next on February 28, 2013.

