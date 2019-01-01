QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Honat Bancorp Inc is a United States-based Bank holding company. It provides full banking services, including trust services. It offers personal banking, business, and financial services. The services include deposit accounts, loan products, digital banking facilities, mortgage facilities, credit cards, and merchant services, among others. Its loan portfolio segments include Commercial & Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer 2020 Real Estate, and Consumer.

Honat Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Honat Bancorp (HONT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Honat Bancorp (OTCPK: HONT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Honat Bancorp's (HONT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Honat Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Honat Bancorp (HONT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Honat Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Honat Bancorp (HONT)?

A

The stock price for Honat Bancorp (OTCPK: HONT) is $129.35 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:57:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Honat Bancorp (HONT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2013.

Q

When is Honat Bancorp (OTCPK:HONT) reporting earnings?

A

Honat Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Honat Bancorp (HONT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Honat Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Honat Bancorp (HONT) operate in?

A

Honat Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.