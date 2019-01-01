Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) was reported by RBC Capital on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting HOG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.61% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) was provided by RBC Capital, and Harley-Davidson maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Harley-Davidson, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Harley-Davidson was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Harley-Davidson (HOG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $44.00 to $41.00. The current price Harley-Davidson (HOG) is trading at is $35.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
