ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hooker Furnishings
(NASDAQ:HOFT)
16.48
-0.61[-3.57%]
At close: Jun 3
17.09
0.6100[3.70%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.48 - 16.91
52 Week High/Low15.13 - 42.9
Open / Close16.91 / -
Float / Outstanding10.4M / 11.9M
Vol / Avg.73.4K / 103.6K
Mkt Cap196.8M
P/E17.62
50d Avg. Price17.66
Div / Yield0.8/4.68%
Payout Ratio76.29
EPS-0.33
Total Float10.4M

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT), Dividends

Hooker Furnishings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hooker Furnishings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.81%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hooker Furnishings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on June 2, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Hooker Furnishings ($HOFT) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT)?
A

The most current yield for Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) is 4.77% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.