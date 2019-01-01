ñol

Hoteles City Express SAB
(OTCGM:HOCXF)
0.285
00
Last update: 1:09PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.22 - 0.37
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 403.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 8.1K
Mkt Cap115M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.28
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float-

Hoteles City Express SAB (OTC:HOCXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hoteles City Express SAB reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$624.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hoteles City Express SAB using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Hoteles City Express SAB Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hoteles City Express SAB (OTCGM:HOCXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Hoteles City Express SAB

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hoteles City Express SAB (OTCGM:HOCXF)?
A

There are no earnings for Hoteles City Express SAB

Q
What were Hoteles City Express SAB’s (OTCGM:HOCXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Hoteles City Express SAB

