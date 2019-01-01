ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hoteles City Express SAB
(OTCGM:HOCXF)
0.285
00
Last update: 1:09PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.22 - 0.37
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 403.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 8.1K
Mkt Cap115M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.28
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float-

Hoteles City Express SAB (OTC:HOCXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Hoteles City Express SAB

No Data

Hoteles City Express SAB Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Hoteles City Express SAB (HOCXF)?
A

There is no price target for Hoteles City Express SAB

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Hoteles City Express SAB (HOCXF)?
A

There is no analyst for Hoteles City Express SAB

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Hoteles City Express SAB (HOCXF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Hoteles City Express SAB

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Hoteles City Express SAB (HOCXF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Hoteles City Express SAB

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.