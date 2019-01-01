Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Honest Co
Honest Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Honest Co (NASDAQ: HNST) was reported by Loop Capital on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting HNST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.14% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Honest Co (NASDAQ: HNST) was provided by Loop Capital, and Honest Co maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Honest Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Honest Co was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Honest Co (HNST) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $5.00. The current price Honest Co (HNST) is trading at is $3.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
